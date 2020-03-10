|
On Sunday, February 16, 2020, the Lord called Willie Dee Jennings, 79, to his heavenly home in Pottsboro, Texas.
Mr. Jennings was born March 6, 1940 in Plano, Texas the son of Sherman and Bertha Dee (Miles) Jennings. He married the love of his life, Brenda Dickerson. Willie was a great handyman, could fix about anything. Over the years, he owned several barber shops in Dallas. He never met a stranger, he truly genuinely loved people. In the past Willie, ran two marathons. He was a certified scuba diver and loved taking his kids and family to the lake on his boat. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Jennings leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 57 years, Brenda Jennings of Pottsboro, TX; son, Michael Jennings, of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Christina Jennings of Sulphur Springs, TX; grandchildren, Amber, Melanie, Rachel, Destiny, Brandon, Kayla and Sydney; great granddaughter, Harley the Great; brothers, Lee Jennings and wife, Chyoko; Alton Jennings; and sister, Sylvia Plauche and husband Aubrey. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Leigh.
Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jennings will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with David Dickerson officiating. No set time for family visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020