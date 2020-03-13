Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
WILLIE JENNINGS

WILLIE JENNINGS Obituary
Willie Dee Jennings, 79, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Pottsboro, Texas.
Mr. Jennings is survived by his family, wife, Brenda Jennings of Pottsboro, TX; son, Michael Jennings, of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Christina Jennings of Sulphur Springs, TX; seven grandchildren, one great granddaughter; brothers, Lee Jennings, Alton Jennings; and sister, Sylvia Plauche.
Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jennings will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with David Dickerson officiating. No set time for family visitation.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020
