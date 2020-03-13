|
Willie Dee Jennings, 79, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Pottsboro, Texas.
Mr. Jennings is survived by his family, wife, Brenda Jennings of Pottsboro, TX; son, Michael Jennings, of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Christina Jennings of Sulphur Springs, TX; seven grandchildren, one great granddaughter; brothers, Lee Jennings, Alton Jennings; and sister, Sylvia Plauche.
Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jennings will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with David Dickerson officiating. No set time for family visitation.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020