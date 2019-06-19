Home

Willie Martin "Bill" Cox

Willie 'Bill' Martin Cox, 79, of Savoy, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Dension.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sundary, June 21 at Arledge Ridge Cemetery in Bonham. Brother Duane Wegley will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
He is survived by his daughter, Cleda Perry; brother, Roger Cox; sister, Maxine Shields; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 19, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.