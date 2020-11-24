Willis "Wick" Elvin Neely, a true Cowboy, left this earth on November 20, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Mack Willis Neely and Lillie Pearl Herd-Neely.

Willis is survived by his wife Sharon Neely of Bonham; Daughter Billie Pearl Neely-Reichart and husband James of Bonham, Texas; Son Skipper Revell and wife T.J. of Fulton, Texas; Son Danny McElroy and wife Kristi of Aransas Pass, Texas. Seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

