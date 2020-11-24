1/
WILLIS ELVIN NEELY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis "Wick" Elvin Neely, a true Cowboy, left this earth on November 20, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Mack Willis Neely and Lillie Pearl Herd-Neely.
Willis is survived by his wife Sharon Neely of Bonham; Daughter Billie Pearl Neely-Reichart and husband James of Bonham, Texas; Son Skipper Revell and wife T.J. of Fulton, Texas; Son Danny McElroy and wife Kristi of Aransas Pass, Texas. Seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved