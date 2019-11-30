|
Willis Lemuel Lowery 83, of Collinsville, Texas passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Wilson and Jones Hospital in Sherman, Texas. He was born on May 8, 1936 in Greasy Bend, Oklahoma to the late Willie Rayford Lowery and Clellie Loftis Lowery. Lemuel was raised in Greasy Bend and attended the Mannsville Schools. He married Norma Lone on May 18, 1957 in Madill. Lemuel worked for General Motors for over 30 years retiring in 1987. He attended the Collinsville Bible Baptist Church and was clock collector. Lemuel enjoyed mowing lawns, doing yard work and loved working with wood.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Lowery of Collinsville, TX; children, Don Lowery of Whitesboro, TX, Trena Milburn and husband Mark of Mansfield, TX; grandchildren, Paul Cotter, Eric Cotter, Matt Cotter and Dalton Milburn; great-grandchildren, Tyler Cotter, Emma Cotter, Trevor Cotter, Kamryn Cotter, Violet Cotter, Nathan Winters, and Dillon Callas; brothers, Lloyd Lowery and wife Mollie, Mansfield, Jody Lowery of Springtown, TX, Willie Lowery and Mary, Mannsville, Okla., sisters, Wanda Gean Lone of Madill, Okla., and Shirley Johnson, Mannsville, Okla.; sister-in-Law, Joy Lowery, Murchison, TX; several nieces and nephews Lemuel was preceded in death by his parents, 1 son; Alan Lowery, son in-law; Paul David Cotter, 2 brothers; Bud and Donnie Lowery.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 1st at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill, Oklahoma. Dan Eakin will officiate the service. Interment will be at the Woodberry-Forest Cemetery, Madill, Oklahoma. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.
Casket Bearers: Paul Cotter, Eric Cotter, Matt Cotter, Tyler Cotter, Trevor Cotter, Nathan Winters and Dillon Callas
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019