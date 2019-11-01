|
On Wednesday, October 30, 2019 the Lord called Willis Morton Miller (aka Bill, Woody) age 81, to his heavenly home.
Mr. Miller was born February 28, 1938 in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma the son of Willis T. and Elsie Mae (Livingston) Miller. Willis attended Cameron College and Oklahoma University. He majored in Greek and Hebrew and he loved history. He did biblical research up to his death. Willis will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Miller leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Helen Miller of Colbert, OK; sister, Sharon Branan of Muskogee, OK; brother, Thomas D. Miller of Broken Arrow, OK; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Viewing will be held from 11 to 5 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home. Family visitation and viewing will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Pryor Cemetery Chapel in Stuart, Oklahoma. Followed by interment in the cemetery.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019