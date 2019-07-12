Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Van Alstyne Cemetery
Wilma J. Reno


1933 - 2019
Wilma J. Reno Obituary
Wilma J. Reno, 86, of Anna, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Medical City Hospital in McKinney.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Van Alstyne Cemetery in Van Alstyne. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Harrod; sons, Glenn Reno, William Reno (GayNell); daughters, Kathy Parker (Ronnie), and Mindy Reno; thirteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 12, 2019
