Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Kemp Cemetery
Kemp, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILMA REYNOLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILMA REYNOLDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILMA REYNOLDS Obituary
On Friday, May 15, 2020, Wilma Ray Reynolds, 90, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Reynolds was born July 17, 1929 in Merkel, Texas the daughter of Ray and Edith Richardson. She married the love of her life, Marvin "Bud" Reynolds. Wilma loved her family and spending time with them. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live forever in our hears.
Mrs. Reynolds leaves behind her beloved family, sons, Roger Reynolds (Sandra); Jimmie Reynolds (Linda); Mark Reynolds (Charlotte); and Phillip Reynolds (Rhonda); 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Edith Richardson, husband, Bud Reynolds and son, Allan Reynolds.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Kemp Cemetery with Pastor Roger Speers officiating in Kemp, Oklahoma. Visitation for Mrs. Reynolds will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -