On Friday, May 15, 2020, Wilma Ray Reynolds, 90, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Reynolds was born July 17, 1929 in Merkel, Texas the daughter of Ray and Edith Richardson. She married the love of her life, Marvin "Bud" Reynolds. Wilma loved her family and spending time with them. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live forever in our hears.
Mrs. Reynolds leaves behind her beloved family, sons, Roger Reynolds (Sandra); Jimmie Reynolds (Linda); Mark Reynolds (Charlotte); and Phillip Reynolds (Rhonda); 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Edith Richardson, husband, Bud Reynolds and son, Allan Reynolds.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Kemp Cemetery with Pastor Roger Speers officiating in Kemp, Oklahoma. Visitation for Mrs. Reynolds will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 20, 2020