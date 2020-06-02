WILMA SUE BUCKHANAN
WHITESBORO–Funeral services for Wilma Sue (Springs) Buckhanan, 79, will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10 a.m., in the Meador Funeral Home Chapel of Whitesboro, Texas with Rev. Mike Flanagan and Hank Lovejoy officiating. Interment will follow the services at Oakwood Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend a viewing at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro, Texas between the hours of 11:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Wilma passed away on May 30, 2020 in Montgomery, Texas.
Wilma was born on November 19, 1940 in Cooke County, Texas to Sam Bass and Lillie (Locke) Springs. She married Thomas Buckhanan in Whitesboro, Texas in 1961. She was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm and ranch. Wilma was a member of the First Baptist Church in Whitesboro, Texas. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and cooking for her family.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Connie Morris and husband, Matt, of Montgomery, Texas; her beloved dog, Emmy; sister, Wanda (Springs) Cardwell of Argyle, Texas; sister, Alma Lee (Springs) Blythe and husband, Tracy of Gainesville, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Bass and Lillie (Locke) Springs; husband, Thomas Buckhanan; and sister, Helen Heffley.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance or to the First Baptist Church of Whitesboro, Texas in memory of Wilma Buckhanan. You may visit the Melanoma Research Alliance website at curemelanoma.org or send a donation to the First Baptist Church of Whitesboro at 124 Center St., Whitesboro, Texas 76273 if you wish to contribute.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
