Wilton James Hebert Jr., age 73, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Mr. Herbert is survived by his family, wife, Lisa Herbert Jr., and daughter, Emelia Hebert of Sherman, TX.

Mr. Hebert was cremated according to his wishes. He will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

