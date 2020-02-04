|
|
Wilton Claud McKelvey, age 91, of Sherman, TX passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Homestead of Sherman.
He was born on December 6, 1928 in Sherman, TX the son of William Claud McKelvey and Jimmie Pierce McKelvey. Wilton graduated from Sherman High School in 1947. He met and married Betty Bess Hamilton on December 23, 1949 in Sherman, TX. Wilton worked for several years for Hale Trailer Sales and then worked as the Supervisor of Grounds and Maintenance for Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, OK until his retirement in 1992. Wilton was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Betty McKelvey, two daughters, Betsy McKelvey Wheeler and husband Tom of Joplin, MO and Nancy McKelvey Bond and husband Chico of Sherman, TX, grandchildren, Jake Bond and wife Laci, Sarah Schrader and husband Erik and Carrie Wooten and husband Brandon, great grandchildren, Harlee Wooten, Brody Wooten, Sky Schrader, Bryant Bond, Harper Wooten and Bentley Bond. Wilton is also survived by his niece, Becky McKelvey of Flower Mound, TX and nephew, Forest Hamilton of Beaumont, TX.
Wilton was preceded by his parents, great grandson, Mitchell McKelvey Bond, brother, James McKelvey and sister in law, Georgia McKelvey.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5th from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to First Baptist Church Music Ministry or First Baptist Church Ministry of Encouragement.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020