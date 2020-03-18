Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300

WINFORD TILLMAN RICHARDSON

WINFORD TILLMAN RICHARDSON Obituary
Winford Tillman Richardson, age 71, of Gainesville, TX, passed away at his residence, with his family near him, on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughters; Tara Richardson of Gainesville, TX, Sherry Richardson of Gainesville, TX, his son-in-law; David Avery of Gainesville, TX, his ex-wife & friend; Tina Griffin of Gainesville, TX, his brother; Wayland Richardson & wife Sonya of Austin, TX, his five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, his uncle; Marlon & Kay Halliburton of Austin, TX, Dalton Halliburton of Austin, TX, other extended family and many friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Rest Haven Cemetery, Gainesville, TX with interment to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020
