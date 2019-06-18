Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Hampton Cemetery
Ebhube, TX
Winnie Dell (Rice) Hughes

Winnie Dell (Rice) Hughes Obituary
Winnie Dell (Rice) Hughes, 84, of Dodd City, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her residence in Dodd City.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at Hampton Cemetery in Ebhube, TX. Pastor Cody Nelson will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 11 a.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by son, Dennis Nelms; daughter, Shelly Nichols; borther Ernest Rice; sisters, Aleta Baldwin, Patsy Holland; and Janice West; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 18, 2019
