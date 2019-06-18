|
Winnie Dell (Rice) Hughes, 84, of Dodd City, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her residence in Dodd City.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at Hampton Cemetery in Ebhube, TX. Pastor Cody Nelson will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 11 a.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by son, Dennis Nelms; daughter, Shelly Nichols; borther Ernest Rice; sisters, Aleta Baldwin, Patsy Holland; and Janice West; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 18, 2019
