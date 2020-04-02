Home

Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Plain Cemetery
Forest, NM
WINNIE SMITH


1941 - 2020
Winnie Louise (Rush) Smith, 78, of Denison, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
She is survived by her family, husband, Gary Smith of the home; children, Cathy Howard of Denison, Texas; Roy Smith of Slaton, Texas; Barry Smith of Dalhart, Texas; Billy Smith of Dalhart, Texas; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at Plain Cemetery in Forest, New Mexico.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020
