Services AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison 4312 West Crawford Street P.O. Box 2254 Denison , TX 75020 903-463-6300

Obituary Flowers Winona Storz, age 81, of Mesquite, Texas went to join our Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center. She was born September 20, 1937 to Oba Dell Flanagan and Clifford Parker Flanagan.

Winona married the love of her life George Clinton Storz and together they had 3 children and made Mesquite their home.

Winona loved to paint. Her home was filled with canvas of all different sizes, paint and paint brushes everywhere. She had an eye for seeing something and recreating it on canvas. She loved to teach her grandchildren all about art. Winona would look at art hanging on the walls and loved to share how she would have painted it differently.

Winona is preceded in death by her loving husband George Clinton Storz. She is survived by her children George Carl Storz, Timothy Michael Storz and Cathy Elaine Olsen. Her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her best friend of 59 years Eva Anderson who looked after her so fondly. Memorial services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm, La Prada Church of Christ, 2724 La Prada Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150



In lieu of flower donations please donate to Mesquite Arts Council in her name, Winona Storz. Checks can be mailed to 1527 N. Galloway Ave Mesquite, TX 75149



Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019