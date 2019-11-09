Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Coffey Memorial Church of God in Christ
Denison, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Woodie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Woodie H. Wilson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Woodie H. Wilson Jr. Obituary
On Monday, November 4, 2019, Woodie Wilson - husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away suddenly at the age of 77 years. Woodie will be forever remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and host of other family and friends. A native of Denison, TX, Woodie is a US Army Veteran, attended Murray State College in Tishomingo, OK. Long time employee and retiree from Pillsbury after 27 years. Woodie was well known throughout the Denison and Sherman Community. He was a member of Coffey Memorial Church in Denison, TX. An avid fisherman and hunter. Woodie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda McShan-Wilson; sons, Woodie H Wilson, Jr, Kelcey VC Wilson (deceased). Three grandchildren, Kennedy M Wilson (22), Kaleb VC Wilson and Kenzie R Wilson (both 17) of Waco, TX. A Celebration of Woodie's life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 9th, at the Coffey Memorial Church, 231 W Texas St, Denison, TX 75020. Graveside Services will be held at Cedarlawn Memoria Park, 5805 Texoma Parkway, Sherman, TX 75090. Personal Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Woodie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -