On Monday, November 4, 2019, Woodie Wilson - husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away suddenly at the age of 77 years. Woodie will be forever remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and host of other family and friends. A native of Denison, TX, Woodie is a US Army Veteran, attended Murray State College in Tishomingo, OK. Long time employee and retiree from Pillsbury after 27 years. Woodie was well known throughout the Denison and Sherman Community. He was a member of Coffey Memorial Church in Denison, TX. An avid fisherman and hunter. Woodie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda McShan-Wilson; sons, Woodie H Wilson, Jr, Kelcey VC Wilson (deceased). Three grandchildren, Kennedy M Wilson (22), Kaleb VC Wilson and Kenzie R Wilson (both 17) of Waco, TX. A Celebration of Woodie's life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 9th, at the Coffey Memorial Church, 231 W Texas St, Denison, TX 75020. Graveside Services will be held at Cedarlawn Memoria Park, 5805 Texoma Parkway, Sherman, TX 75090. Personal Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019