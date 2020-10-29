WOODROW MARRIS

Woodrow "Woody" Marris, a proud member of the Choctaw Nation Indian Tribe and resident of Durant, Oklahoma passed from this life on October 24, 2020 at the age of 72.

Family hour will be from 7-8:00 PM on Thursday October 29th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 AM Friday October 30th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel with Bro. Wayne Bailey officiating. His final resting place will be the Rosewood Cemetery in Achille, Oklahoma.

Mr. Marris is survived by his son, Tim Wesley of Kemp, Oklahoma, sister, Fannie Grant of Tulsa, Oklahoma, brother, Truman Marris of Achille, Oklahoma, three grandchildren, and also survived by his special grand dog "Little Bit". The service will be available to view on our FB page at the time of the service. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

