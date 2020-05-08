|
Wyatt Thomas Handy, 79, formerly of Colbert, Oklahoma ascended from earth to eternity on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the University Hospital of Aurora, Colorado following a short illness.
Public viewing will be Friday, May 8, 2020 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. in Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman, Texas.
*FOR YOUR HEALTH AND OURS – NO GATHERING DURING VIEWING*
A private service, FAMILY ONLY, will be Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1 P.M. in the Center Union Baptist Church, Colbert, Oklahoma. Pastor Jimmy Bogan will officiate and Wyatt's nephew, Rev. Darryl Randolph, will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow on the Handy lot in Eastside Cemetery, Colbert, Oklahoma.
*DUE TO COVID-19 YOUR SAFETY IS OUR UTMOST PRIORITY*
Professionals serving the Handy Family are Damon Morgan, Pipkin Braswell Mortuary, Denver, Colorado and James E. Smith, Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2020