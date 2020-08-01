YVONNE ASHBURN

Yvonne Linker Ashburn was born on January 31, 1935 in Mobile, Alabama to her beloved parents Bill and Oby Lee Linker. By the time that she graduated high school she had attended 18 schools due to her father's occupation as an oil rig builder. Yvonne graduated from Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Texas. She received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of North Texas and her master's degree in education from Southeastern Oklahoma State. Yvonne was a member of Waples United Methodist Church and a faithful member of The Fellowship Class. She served on many committees and made many friends here.

Education played a big role in Yvonne's life. She taught preschool at Waples Day School for 11 years. She then taught for 26 years at Terrell Elementary in Denison. She worked there as a reading specialist and ended her career as a second-grade teacher. In 1985, Yvonne was invited to join Delta Kappa Gamma Society, a teaching sorority. She was a member of the Psi chapter which is one of the oldest chapters. Yvonne was dedicated to the high ideals of education that were encouraged in this group. She even served as president of this organization at one time.

As previously mentioned, Yvonne moved around a lot during her youth, but she made friends wherever she lived. During her last two years of high school, she made 5 lifelong friends that came to be known as the "Rats". This name was given to them by a teacher who commented that if you saw one, you saw the whole pack, just like rats. The name stuck. Through the years this group of friends has stayed in touch with each other, traveled together and laughed and reminisced over old times as well as celebrating and empathizing over the good and bad times. Sadly, their numbers are decreasing. Yvonne will be remembered for her sweet Southern drawl and friendliness. She was quick to lend a hand to family, friends and neighbors. Hospitality was just a way of life for her. She enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren and getting to know their friends as well. She was a helper and had a listening ear.

After having an extremely mobile childhood, Yvonne lived 62 happy years in Denison, Texas with her husband Bill. After Bill's death in 2018, Yvonne decided that she wanted to be close to one of her children and moved to Houston, Texas where her daughter, Lee Ann Ashburn resides. As was her nature, Yvonne enjoyed her brief time with new friends and enjoyed having more time to be with Lee Ann.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Oby Lee Linker and her loving husband, Bill Ashburn.

She is survived by her brother, Don Linker, her 3 children, Bill (Julie) Ashburn, Brian (Delinda) Ashburn and Lee Ann Ashburn. Yvonne is also survived by her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A celebration of life will take place, officiated by Pastor Bill Ashburn on Tuesday, August 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Waples United Methodist Church sanctuary, 830 W. Main St., Denison. Bratcher Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 401 W. Woodard St., Denison, (903) 465-2323.

Donations in Yvonne's memory may be made to Waples United Methodist Church.

The family asks that you follow COVID19 guidelines. Please wear a mask if attending the service and remain socially distant. There will not be a visitation time. You may contact the family via phone calls, texts, letters, etc. They truly appreciate your love and support.

