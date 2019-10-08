Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Zechariah Daniel Hall Obituary
Zechariah Daniel Hall, 14, of Denison, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Medical City in McKinney.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at American Funeral Service Chapel in Denison. Pastor Tommy Roberts will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at American Funeral Service.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Donna Hall of Denison; siblings, Amber Ridinger (Richard), Joshua, Nathan, Samuel, Matthew, Kyara, and Faith Travis; grandparents, Jackie Hall, Goldie Hall, and Alan Walthall; great-grandparents, B.K. Walthall, and Lorine Walthall.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019
