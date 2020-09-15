Zelma Perkins, a loving mother and grandmother, met her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by those she loved.

Zelma is survived by her children: June Snider of Durant, Oklahoma, Stan Perkins of Denison, Texas, Retha Eastwood of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, nine Grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral Services for Zelma Perkins will be 10:00 a.m. at Abundant Life of Texoma in Durant, Oklahoma on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with Reverend Randall Drake officiating. Following will be interment at Silo Cemetery in Silo, Oklahoma.

The family is practicing social distancing during these times, for yourself and the safety of others. The family asks that everyone who is attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

