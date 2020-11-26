Zelta Ann Rich, 76, of Gordonville, Texas was called to her eternal home on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Zelta was born on March 16, 1944 in Gordonville, Texas to Hurshel and Estella (Briley) Dutton.

She is survived by her husband, Wendell Rich; grandson, Madison Lee Hamilton, sister, Greta Cecil; sister-in-law, Brenda Dutton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service honoring Zelta will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney and Rev. Paul Terral. Interment will follow at Gordonville Cemetery in Gordonville, Texas. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.