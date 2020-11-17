BONHAM–Zenaida E. Brown, age 86, of Bonham, TX was born on October 13, 1934 in Redlands, CA to Louis and Lucy (Hernandez) Escabosa. Mrs. Brown passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Seven Oakes Nursing Center in Bonham, TX.

She is survived by five children, Mark Brown of Ashland City, TN; Timothy Brown and wife Mindy of Auburn, IN; Deborah Catlin and husband Charles of Bonham, TX; Jeremy Brown of Dallas, TX; and Jamie Brown of San Diego, CA.

Zenaida also leaves six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store