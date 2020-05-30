Zoe Jane Wilson, 2, of Whitesboro was called suddenly home to Jesus on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Zoe was born on June 8, 2018 in Denison, Texas to Austin Wilson and Taylor Branson. She was a little spit fire with a Diva attitude. Zoe was a beautiful little girl with a beautiful smile and she could light up any room she went into with her sweet personality.
She is survived by her parents, Austin Wilson of Tom Bean and Taylor Branson of Whitesboro; brother, Jaxson Mercer of Childress; grandparents, Douglass and Mendy Rozycki of Gordonville and Jeffery and Melinda Rogers of Tom Bean as well as other loving family and friends. This precious warrior was able to save the lives of five other people with the sweet gift of organ donations. Zoe's heart was given to a two-year-old little girl, her liver went to another two-year-old little girl, her kidneys were divided between a twenty-one-year-old and a four-year-old and Zoe's intestines were given to a one year old. Her gift will allow these others to continue to live and reach for their dreams.
A memorial service honoring Zoe will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Terry Barnett. At this time no formal visitation is scheduled.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 30, 2020.