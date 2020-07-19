Aaron David Kreide, age 86, of Everett, Washington passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 23, 2020 with his daughter by his side. Aaron was born June 25, 1933 in Superior, Wisconsin to Herman and Christina (Moe) Kreide.
After graduating from Superior Central High in 1951 he proudly served in the US Air Force as a mechanic from 1951-1955 earning the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and an Army Occupation Medal, Germany. He married Marlene Haight in 1957 and moved to Everett, WA where they had three children before divorcing. He married Linda Messick in 1972 and was happily married until her death in 1995. Aaron retired from Lee Johnson Chevrolet, Kirkland in Jan 2001 and moved to Arlington to be closer to his children and grandchildren, whom he loved and was so very proud of and through them, became "Grandpa Aaron" to many.
He enjoyed sharing his love of coin collecting, planes and anything cars. While Aaron was an avid Seattle Mariners and Seahawks fan the Chicago Cubs and Bears still had a piece of his heart and he enjoyed watching just about any sport on TV. Being service minded, he volunteered at both the Stillaguamish Senior Center and the Arlington Fly In for several years. He loved living near the airport where he could walk and enjoy the planes overhead.
Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Linda, and his younger brother Jerry (Gerald). He leaves behind his children, Bob (Kim) Kreide, Bill Kreide and Sharon (Mark) Christensen; step children, Troy Messick and Kristine Messick; grandchildren, Shannon Kyzar, Jason (Tina) Kreide, Kyle (Analissa) Christensen, Katie Christensen and Lillian Messick; great grandchildren, Chelsea, Ray, AJ, Cheyenne and Grace; great, great grandson Wyatt; sister Bonnie Jones, sister-in-law Barbara Kreide, and many nieces, nephews and good friends who were all very dear to him.
The family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to Emmalyn, Ian and their staff at Family's Choice Care Adult Family Home in Everett where he was cared for with so much love and dignity.
Aaron will be interred with military honors at The Kirkland Municipal Cemetery, Saturday, July 25th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Parkinson's research organization.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunsethillsfuneralhome.com
