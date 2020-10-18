Our rock, Abraham Chamberland, was called to his Heavenly Father before we were ready to let go on October the 11, 2020. He was diagnosed in June 2020 with esophageal cancer. He fought a short but fierce battle.

Abraham was born on March 9, 1977. He was a devoted husband, proud father, wonderful son, and big brother. His smile and laugh were contagious and if you were lucky enough to be on the receiving end of either, truly blessed.

Abraham was born in Juneau AK, and eventually landed on Whidbey Island. Growing up he loved to build treehouses with his brother, explore the woods and the many beaches his beloved island had to offer. He was fearless in his adventures and passed his fearlessness to his children. He shared a love of classic cars with his father. He never ceased to impress with his knowledge of engines, years of cars and every minute detail. While on the Island, he worked various jobs and learned many trades and developed a love of welding. He had an amazing talent for engineering.

In 2004 Abraham settled down with his loving wife Michelle, and embarked on his greatest journey: fatherhood. They put roots down in Everett where they began a beautiful life filled with love, laughter and joy. Abraham was a driven worker and worked very hard to provide for his family. He loved working at OSW Equipment and Repair. No matter what type of dump truck passed by, rest assured, Abraham had worked on it. He had enormous pride in his job and felt huge satisfaction in a job well done. He had a generous and kind heart. His family will remember him as a steadfast, hard working, passionate man. He is the brute force that made their lives move. He is missed dearly.

Abraham leaves behind his wife Michelle, his children Lillian(16), Emma(13), Eli(8) and Chloe(8), his brother Tyrell, his mother Elizabeth Chamberland, his grandmother, Barbara Chamberland and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Brian Chamberland, and his grandparents Ivan and Rosemary Sanders.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made to his GoFundMe or a donation in his name to Providence Regional Cancer Partnership for the heartfelt care he received while in treatment.

Abraham Chamberland Rest Easy Big Daddy