Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelaide H. Smith. View Sign Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

Adelaide Hayes Smith Oct. 29, 1920 – Dec. 9, 2019 Adelaide was born in a house on 13th and Grand, to a third generation Everett, WA, family. She was the oldest of four children and survived them all. She graduated from Everett High and received a cum laude Bachelors degree from the University of Washington. She married Laurence Smith, also an Everett High graduate, during WWII and led the life of a housewife and busy socialite. She and Laurie were members of Everett Golf and Country Club, the Revellers Club, a dinner/dance club, and she was famous for her parties, often hosted with her partner in rhyme, Celia Lauer. An avid reader and bridge player, she was a member of one of the many Everett Book Clubs and several bridge groups. She was a strong advocate for women's reproductive rights and was proud to be President of the Everett chapter of Planned Parenthood for several years. Laurie was able to take an early retirement from Everett First National Bank, and the two set out to see the world. They visited China shortly after Nixon opened up tourism, and were in Moscow during the Yeltsin coup. Europe was a favorite destination, and since their older daughter, Priscilla, lived with her family in Aberdeen, Scotland, many Christmases were celebrated there. She flew over the Serengeti in a hot air balloon and Laurie and Adelaide even took an around the world, three month cruise. In 1998, she married James Heg and continued her travel, now with a new partner. Jim had a heritage that stemmed from Scandinavia and Ireland, so she saw much of that part of the world, as well. Adelaide was preceded in death by her first husband, Laurence and her second husband, James. She is survived by her two daughters, Priscilla and Candace; her grandsons, Ted and Alex and her great-grandchildren, Harvey, Iris and Elliot. The family wishes to extend thanks to the kind and generous care-givers who watched over her in her decline, especially Beth Eagen of Eagen and Associates and Linda Evans, her personal carer/ companion. There will be no services at Adelaide's request. Remembrances: Planned Parenthood or a .

Adelaide Hayes Smith Oct. 29, 1920 – Dec. 9, 2019 Adelaide was born in a house on 13th and Grand, to a third generation Everett, WA, family. She was the oldest of four children and survived them all. She graduated from Everett High and received a cum laude Bachelors degree from the University of Washington. She married Laurence Smith, also an Everett High graduate, during WWII and led the life of a housewife and busy socialite. She and Laurie were members of Everett Golf and Country Club, the Revellers Club, a dinner/dance club, and she was famous for her parties, often hosted with her partner in rhyme, Celia Lauer. An avid reader and bridge player, she was a member of one of the many Everett Book Clubs and several bridge groups. She was a strong advocate for women's reproductive rights and was proud to be President of the Everett chapter of Planned Parenthood for several years. Laurie was able to take an early retirement from Everett First National Bank, and the two set out to see the world. They visited China shortly after Nixon opened up tourism, and were in Moscow during the Yeltsin coup. Europe was a favorite destination, and since their older daughter, Priscilla, lived with her family in Aberdeen, Scotland, many Christmases were celebrated there. She flew over the Serengeti in a hot air balloon and Laurie and Adelaide even took an around the world, three month cruise. In 1998, she married James Heg and continued her travel, now with a new partner. Jim had a heritage that stemmed from Scandinavia and Ireland, so she saw much of that part of the world, as well. Adelaide was preceded in death by her first husband, Laurence and her second husband, James. She is survived by her two daughters, Priscilla and Candace; her grandsons, Ted and Alex and her great-grandchildren, Harvey, Iris and Elliot. The family wishes to extend thanks to the kind and generous care-givers who watched over her in her decline, especially Beth Eagen of Eagen and Associates and Linda Evans, her personal carer/ companion. There will be no services at Adelaide's request. Remembrances: Planned Parenthood or a . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations