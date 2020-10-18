Adeline Farrar was a long time resident of Snohomish County, Our beloved mother was courageous, friendly, smart, active and loved by all. She will be missed.

She and husband Bill came to Alderwood Manor (now in Lynnwood city limits) in 1959. Her six children attended Edmonds School District schools.

Adeline held various jobs in the county and in later years belonged to the Seattle Shores chapter of Sweet Adelines Chorus and was a valued member of a seniors bowling team for many years.

Adeline is survived by sister Iona Hanson of Sidney, Montana, Adeline's home town. She has five surviving sons: Bruce, Rock, Steve, Duane, and Marc. Daughter Sheila passed away in 1993. There are 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren with one more great-grandchild on the way.

A memorial service will be October 24 at 1PM at: Church of Jesus Christ, 17321 44th Ave. West, Lynnwood, WA. Covid-19 protocols effective.

October 25, 1926 - September 11, 2020