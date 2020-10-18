1/
Adeline Farrar
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Adeline Farrar was a long time resident of Snohomish County, Our beloved mother was courageous, friendly, smart, active and loved by all. She will be missed.

She and husband Bill came to Alderwood Manor (now in Lynnwood city limits) in 1959. Her six children attended Edmonds School District schools.

Adeline held various jobs in the county and in later years belonged to the Seattle Shores chapter of Sweet Adelines Chorus and was a valued member of a seniors bowling team for many years.

Adeline is survived by sister Iona Hanson of Sidney, Montana, Adeline's home town. She has five surviving sons: Bruce, Rock, Steve, Duane, and Marc. Daughter Sheila passed away in 1993. There are 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren with one more great-grandchild on the way.

A memorial service will be October 24 at 1PM at: Church of Jesus Christ, 17321 44th Ave. West, Lynnwood, WA. Covid-19 protocols effective.

October 25, 1926 - September 11, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved