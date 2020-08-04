1/1
Adrian Pioli Hammond
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Adrian passed away peacefully after a 2 1/2 year battle with a frightening and progressive brain disease.

As a child he could be found playing in the dirt, catching frogs and begging for "just one more year" of trick-or-treating with his cousin and best bud, Tony. At the age of eight Adrian got the racing bug. During the summer his Saturdays were spent at Evergreen Speedway and winters were filled with flat track racing with cousins Brady, TJ, Hailey and Teanna.

Adrian found great comfort in music and making tunes on his keyboard. He attended many concerts with mom, aunts, uncle and friends.

Adrian was preceded in death by his grandparents Will and Vivian Hammond and Albert Pioli, and cousin Brandon Michael Mackey.

He's survived by mother Angela Pioli, father Terry Hammond, brother Nate Pioli and Anne Wendt, stepsister Courtney and Chad Fisher, grandparents Sylvia and Vern Hendrickson, aunts and uncles Rene Pioli, Debbie and Ralph Lloyd, Sandi and Steve Youngren, Lora and Jim Robinson, Brenda Wharton, Matt and Ginger Pioli, Gina Pioli, Pauline and Marvin DeJear, Lovetta Hammond, Jeanette Hammond, James Hammond, Angela Reed, Marjorie Hammond. Nephews and nieces who Adrian beamed with pride for: Cadin, Tristan and Ava Yeckley, Anna, Morgan, Behrett and Felix Hull, Sophie and Oliver Pioli. Numerous cousins he loved deeply including the ones he was able to enjoy time, cards, calls and kindness over the last couple years from: Tony Lloyd, Brady Pioli, Taylor Oster, TJ Tharp, Teanna Tharp, Hailey Dekle, Jay Rohrich, Kimilie Reed, Amie Youngren, Delia Hammond, Sylvia Hammond. Other family included Nancy, Lisa and Lauren Wendt.

Heartfelt thanks to Mama Gina and special friend Apryl Blackford for their dedication, care and love during his illness.

Any monetary acts of kindness can be directed to finding what this terrible disease was that took Adrian's life. Donations can be made to the Brain Support Network www.brainsupportnetwork.org in memory of Adrian Hammond. This non-profit arranged the donation of his brain to the Mayo Clinic for research and is near and dear to my heart.

Mom loves you Adrian. I'm so sorry.

December 4, 1982 - July 17, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved