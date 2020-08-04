Adrian passed away peacefully after a 2 1/2 year battle with a frightening and progressive brain disease.

As a child he could be found playing in the dirt, catching frogs and begging for "just one more year" of trick-or-treating with his cousin and best bud, Tony. At the age of eight Adrian got the racing bug. During the summer his Saturdays were spent at Evergreen Speedway and winters were filled with flat track racing with cousins Brady, TJ, Hailey and Teanna.

Adrian found great comfort in music and making tunes on his keyboard. He attended many concerts with mom, aunts, uncle and friends.

Adrian was preceded in death by his grandparents Will and Vivian Hammond and Albert Pioli, and cousin Brandon Michael Mackey.

He's survived by mother Angela Pioli, father Terry Hammond, brother Nate Pioli and Anne Wendt, stepsister Courtney and Chad Fisher, grandparents Sylvia and Vern Hendrickson, aunts and uncles Rene Pioli, Debbie and Ralph Lloyd, Sandi and Steve Youngren, Lora and Jim Robinson, Brenda Wharton, Matt and Ginger Pioli, Gina Pioli, Pauline and Marvin DeJear, Lovetta Hammond, Jeanette Hammond, James Hammond, Angela Reed, Marjorie Hammond. Nephews and nieces who Adrian beamed with pride for: Cadin, Tristan and Ava Yeckley, Anna, Morgan, Behrett and Felix Hull, Sophie and Oliver Pioli. Numerous cousins he loved deeply including the ones he was able to enjoy time, cards, calls and kindness over the last couple years from: Tony Lloyd, Brady Pioli, Taylor Oster, TJ Tharp, Teanna Tharp, Hailey Dekle, Jay Rohrich, Kimilie Reed, Amie Youngren, Delia Hammond, Sylvia Hammond. Other family included Nancy, Lisa and Lauren Wendt.

Heartfelt thanks to Mama Gina and special friend Apryl Blackford for their dedication, care and love during his illness.

Any monetary acts of kindness can be directed to finding what this terrible disease was that took Adrian's life. Donations can be made to the Brain Support Network www.brainsupportnetwork.org in memory of Adrian Hammond. This non-profit arranged the donation of his brain to the Mayo Clinic for research and is near and dear to my heart.

Mom loves you Adrian. I'm so sorry.

December 4, 1982 - July 17, 2020