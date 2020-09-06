Agnes, age 92, went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2020 at Ken and Fran's home in Snohomish, WA. She spent her final days with family and friends close by. Agnes was born in Seattle, and she spent her early childhood on Bainbridge Island.

She graduated from Prairie Bible High School and Prairie College in Alberta, Canada. She also graduated from Seattle Pacific University with a teaching degree. She did graduate work in linguistics at the University of North Dakota and Hartford Seminary Foundation. Later she did graduate work in journalism at Syracuse University.

Agnes met her husband, John, at the University of North Dakota in linquistics program where they joined Wycliffe Bible Translators. They were married on Bainbridge Island in 1956 and sailed by freighter to the Phillipines a year later. John began the short-wave radio operation to serve translators in remote areas while Agnes began and taught in an elementary school for missionary children.

Because of health problems, they returned to the US after seven years. When she recovered, she began a writing and editing career, which she continued for the rest of her life. Among writers and editors, Agnes became known as "Flawless Lawless".

Agnes leaves behind her son Kenneth and daughter-in-law Francis of Snohomish and grandsons, Johnathon, Joseph and Jeffrey, as well as brother John Cunningham and sister-in-law Fran Cunningham of Arizona. Also her niece Marjorie Jodoin and her sister-in-law Mary Lark of San Marcos, California.

Agnes will be missed by all that knew her. She would always have a smile and words of encouragement for those around her.

Love you Mom.

August 29, 1927 - August 13, 2020