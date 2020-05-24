Or Copy this URL to Share

Nov. 25, 1923 – April 15, 2020 Aini Messmer passed away in the early hours of April 15, 2020 at Creekside Continuing Care Community in Burlington Washington. Aini was born on November 25, 1923, in Aberdeen, Washington, the daughter of Gust and Hilma Julin, who emigrated from Finland to settle in South Aberdeen. She grew up among Finnish and Croatian immigrants, and attended public schools in Aberdeen, graduating from Weatherwax High School in 1941. She graduated from Central Washington University, receiving a teaching degree, and taught kindergarten and sixth grade in Aberdeen before her marriage to Fred Messmer on June 23, 1946. She was proud to know that her students remembered her 50 years later, even admitting that they had crushes on their lovely young teacher! A long-time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Aini held many church leadership positions. She was a gifted speaker and teacher, leading a class for the intensive Bethel Bible Study, and heading a women's Bible study circle for more than 40 years. She also traveled throughout the US as the Northwest Regional Stewardship Secretary for the Women of the Lutheran Church. In later years, she served on the pastoral call committee at Bethlehem and was co-leader for its Adult Fellowship Group; arranging their speakers and lunches. Her faith was very strong, and she lived it through many acts of service, including a card and letter ministry to friends and church members who were ill. She showed her kindness and deep respect to everyone she encountered, no matter their age or ability. To serve her community, Aini held PTA leadership positions and served as treasurer for a number of campaigns of State Representative Sim Wilson. She also volunteered on many committees working to pass levies to fund Marysville schools. Aini's Finnish roots were very significant for her, and she served as president of the Finlandia Foundation in Seattle from 1989-91. A speaker of Finnish from childhood, in her sixties she began taking 10 years of classes through the University of Washington, in that extremely difficult language, to learn to read and write it fluently. She put that ability to good use through countless letters to and from relatives in Finland, and during more than a dozen trips that she and Fred took to visit relatives in Finland, as well as Norway and Denmark. She very much-loved hosting Norwegian and Finnish relatives in their Marysville home, and showing them the delights of Western and Eastern Washington. Aini was a highly skilled gardener, a passion she has passed down to her children, grandchildren, and now great-grandchildren. Aini loved to listen to sports on the radio and could often be found in her garden listening to a broadcast. She and Fred loved to spend time in nature, along the rivers, beaches, parks, and mountains of their beloved Northwest, and she delighted in sharing her favorite spots with friends and family. Fred and Aini built a beautiful home at Priest Point in the early 70's and hosted many friends and family there over the years, often serving one of her wonderful pies or other baked goodies. Aini and Fred also had many adventures sailing their small trimaran, the Blue Heron, out of Tulalip Bay and over to Langley, Camano Head, and other favorite destinations. Aini is survived by her husband of 73 years, Fred Messmer, and her children, Cheryl Bela (Jim), Dean Messmer (Marilyn), and Kay York (Doug); as well as grandchildren, Megan Bela, Erin Bela, Meredith Holzemer, Katherine Wendt, John York and Julie York McQuieter; along with eight great-grandchildren. She was deeply supportive of each in her family and delighted in sharing in their lives. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church when Washington State Quarantine rules allow. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall at the conclusion of the service. Donations may be made in her memory to Lutheran World Relief ( www.lwr.org ) and the Navajo Evangelical Lutheran Mission ( www.nelm.org ) in Rock Point, Arizona. The family would like to say a special thank you to her team of caregivers at Creekside for their love and support for Aini and her family. Aini's life verse was Romans 15:13 (RSV): "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope." You may offer your condolences and share memories of Aini to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.

