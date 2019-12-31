Alan M. Fagerlie June 18, 1942-December 18, 2019 Alan Merle Fagerlie, a long-time resident of Snohomish, WA, passed away on December 18, 2019. Alan was born on June 18, 1942 in Detroit Lakes, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Laverne Fagerlie; his wife, Jane Fagerlie of nearly 50 years; his son, Tim Fagerlie; and his cousin and close friend, Quintin Fagerlie. He leaves behind his sister, Mercedes Bruff; his mother-in-law, Liz Reed; and many relatives and close friends. Alan was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1974 and served faithfully for many years as an elder in the Snohomish Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family who long to see him again in the promised earthly paradise. (Acts 24:15; Revelation 21:3, 4) A memorial will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1002 13th St., Snohomish, WA 98290
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 31, 2019