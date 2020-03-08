Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alan Arthur Harris March 6, 1956 - February 29, 2020 Alan Arthur Harris, 63, passed while under Hospice Care in Wenatchee, WA February 29, 2020, where he resided. Alan was born on March 6, 1956 in Everett, WA to Alan and Patricia Harris. He leaves his wife of 20 years, Diane; his brother, Larry Harris and wife, Theresa; sister, Cindy Harris and husband, Michael; his nephews, Bobby Thompson, Nick Harris, Stefan Harris, Orlando Sullivan; his nieces, Jeannie Thompson and Britt Harris; cousins, Denise Siler, Celeste Pope, Christine Cobb; his uncle and dear friend, Lyman Armey; stepchildren, Adam and Kyle Norsby and Danika Steinbaugh. Alan is preceded in death by his aunt, Linda Armey; his father, Alan Harris in 2016; and his mother, Patricia Harris in 2019. Alan loved his life, his wife and family and loved talking to Mom and Dad about the Mariners. Mom never went a day without prayer for Alan, and with those prayers, we know he is in Heaven with our parents who loved him so much. May he rest in peace, free from pain, God rest his soul. A gathering of remembrance of Alan will be announced at a later date.



