July 6, 1954 – June 10, 2019 Our beloved Alan Shank passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 after a short illness. Passionate about agriculture, music, politics and spirituality, Alan's warm and kind nature embraced both humans and animals. Intelligent, curious, thoughtful, and honest are other words that come to mind. But most of all he was a hoot. He had the most amazing infectious laugh that made the most dour face crack a smile. And he laughed all the time and everywhere, delightfully brightening the dark corners of people's day. Alan was born in Boone, IA on July 6, 1954. After spending early childhood years in Iowa and Kansas, his family settled in Aurora, IL. He graduated from West Aurora High School in 1972. He attended Principia College in Elsah, IL, graduating in 1976 with a double major in music and Spanish. He entered the US



Donations in Alan's memory may be made to Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center in Redmond, WA, www.littlebit.org Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 16, 2019

