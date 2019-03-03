Al Campbell, 98. of Seattle passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on February 16, 2019. Al was born in Seattle on July 3, 1920 and lived his entire life in Seattle retiring from his career as a City Planner in 1995. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie Campbell; children, Mary Dunn and Redge Campbell; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on March 30, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019