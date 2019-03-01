Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alene May Plumley. View Sign





March 3, 1927 - February 18, 2019 Alene was born to William and Lena Schellenberger on March 3, 1927 at Everett General Hospital. She passed away in her sleep at Weatherly Inn Assisted Living in Kent, WA on February 18, 2019. She married Dr. Eldred Plumley on October 21, 1946 and after earning his degree at the University of Oregon, they moved to Monroe, WA in 1953. He was the Optometrist until 1967 when he moved his practice to Renton, WA where Alene worked at Fredrick & Nelson in the bakery and candy department until the store closed. She enjoyed square dancing and cake decorating. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldred; and daughter, Debra. Alene is survived by her seven children, Chris Ottini (Lee), Lynda Hughes (Jim), Cathy Ryan (Floyd), Steve and Patty Plumley, Cynthia Plumley, Annette Tiede, Jeff Plumley; and numerous grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at Greenwood Funeral Home on March 2, 2019. Special thanks to the caring staff at Weatherly Inn who took care of Mom's needs the last two years. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close