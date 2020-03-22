Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex G. Alexander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alex Getchell Alexander Alex Getchell Alexander passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 in Everett, Washington. Alex was born in Lowell, now a neighborhood of Everett on December 19, 1933. He moved with family to the nearby Getchell farm and ranch and lived there from 1939 to 1954. He attended the Old Lowell School, North Junior High, and graduated from Everett High School in 1952. He studied at Everett Junior College, earned his B.S. in Horticulture and Botany in 1956 from Washington State College, and M.S. in Horticulture in 1957 and Ph.D. in Plant Physiology in 1960, both from the University of Maryland. He was a National Science Foundation Scholar 1960-1961. Alex was an avid bird hunter and trapper, paying his way through college with furs. In 1962 Alex joined the staff of the University of Puerto Rico where he researched sugarcane and tropical grasses for 36 years. His work ranged from basic biophysics (photosynthesis) to integration of wild and cultivated plant species. He produced about 150 technical papers and the books Sugarcane Physiology (Elsevier, 1970) and The Energy Cane Alternative (Elsevier, 1985). In the 1990's Alex developed one of the earliest environment-integrated farms, at Hatillo, Puerto Rico, returning to the Getchell farm at Lowell upon retirement in 1998. Alex was deeply committed in time and resources to the preservation of the Getchell family farm and Lowell area history. His familial roots at Lowell are very deep. His great-grandfather, Martin Getchell, arrived from Machias, Maine in 1857, bringing his wife and three children out in 1870, and together founding the Getchell farm at Lowell in 1873. It survives today as the only family enterprise from Lowell's founding era still extant. Since 2011 he has written six books1 and several dozen essays on Lowell history as contributions to Lowell's 150th anniversary commemoration. His goal was the transmission of historic farm and Lowell values to present and future generations. A dedicated naturalist since early youth, Alex foresaw the integration of farming and environmental elements as the ultimate pathway to survival of both in a burgeoning human population. After retirement from agriculture research in 1998 he totally committed himself to preserving the Getchell family farm heritage at Lowell as an environment-integrated sustainable family farm and ranch. Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Alex A. and Ruth (Getchell) Alexander and many beloved canine companions. He is survived by his brother, Everett Alexander, sister, Frances Ross, adopted daughter, Maria Foster; four nieces and many great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. 1 Books: Remembering The Lowell Neighborhood (2013), The Lowell Family Getchell (2013), A History Of The Lowell Riverfront (2014), The First Forty Years (2014), Seventy Years Of Photography In The Snohomish Valley (2017), and A History Of The Getchell Farm & Ranch: Vol. I. Remote Prehistory To A.D. 1921. (2016).



