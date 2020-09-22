1/1
Alexander Benefiel
1997 - 2020
Alexander James Benefiel (Gingy) past away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 23. Alex was born in Everett, Washington, April 1997 He is survived by his mother and father, Darla and Jerry Benfiel; two brothers Ryan Reed and Derek Benfiel; grandparents Sharron and Clayton White. Alex left behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces. Raised in Granite Falls, Washington, Alex truly lived life to his fullest; enjoying outdoor sports and snowboarding with his friends.

April 28, 1997 - September 5, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
