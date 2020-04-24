Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexsandra Anne North. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 12, 1943 - April 19, 2020 Alexsandra Anne Parker North, age 76, died peacefully from the ravages of Alzheimer's. Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 she quietly changed her address from earth to heaven and is now in the arms of the angels. Alex was funny, well educated, very hands on in everything she did. In her college years and for several years after that she was a talented artist both in painting and fabric art. For more than 30 years she was teacher in the King County school system and her last few years before she retired she taught second grade. She moved to Everett, bought a house and was deep into the renovation. I met her when I came to talk to her about selling her house. She was already plagued with memory loss and it wasn't long after we met that she needed full time care. Alex and I used to spend nearly every Saturday together getting her hair done, riding the ferry and walking the beach, sharing a sandwich at the Totem. She taught me all her funny songs and we yodeled our way through many emotional crises. After a few years she was not able to go out with me and although she likely did not know my name anymore, she always lit up when I walked in the door. Alex and I were only one year apart in age and we used to say we were pretend sisters. I do not know anyone from her past but there are a lot of kind people whom she would want me to thank for helping her. Dan from Coastal Bank who introduced Alex to me, Dianne who helped with care giving before we found a place for her. Nurse Heidi from the Cottages at Mill Creek who always made Alex laugh, Jan from Comfort and Caring AFH who made Alex's last couple of months comfortable and me, Barb, who cared for Alex and was her friend for the past six years. Rest in peace my friend. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation online at www.alz.org/donate or mail to 19031 33rd Ave W #301 Lynnwood, Wa 98036. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 24, 2020

