After a courageous battle with cancer and other health problems, Al passed away in Everett, WA with his wife and daughter at his side. Al was born in Wichita, KS. to Thayne (Oldfield) and Alfred Ford, Sr. Attended school in Wichita, attained the rank of Eagle Scout and was in ROTC Pershing Rifles. He graduated from Wichita State University with a major in Political Science and minor in Anthropology. He was well read and opinionated with a strong sense of justice. He enjoyed discussing/debating different subjects with everyone. Al had many hobbies, he enjoyed fly fishing; trap or skeet shooting; kite flying; bike riding; skiing, and golf. Al enjoyed smoking a pipe and an occasional cigar. He helped found the Seattle Pipe Club. Was a past member of the Washington Fly Fishing club, Northwest Fly Anglers and Washington Welsh Pony Club. He worked in the aerospace industry for over 37 years. After retirement he and Judy spent the Winters in Yuma, AZ. He leaves behind his wife Judy; daughter, Gabrielle (Jason); grandsons Kaine and Drake; his Mother Thayne; sister Jackie (Phil); niece Regi and other family and friends whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the charity of your choice or to the Providence Regional Cancer Partnership in Everett.

October 17, 1942 - July 26, 2020