Alfred Broch
1935 - 2020
Alfred Broch was born in Norwalk, CT on July 11, 1935 and passed away in Everett, WA on October 5, 2020. Following service in the United States Air Force, he graduated from the University of Connecticut and began his civilian career with IBM. During his 26 year career at IBM, he was a lead programmer on major projects including development of the software used by the FAA's Air Traffic Control system helping ensure the safe air travel of millions of passengers. He is survived by his sister Dale, son Alfred Jr and daughter in law Carol, and four grandchildren. Private services will be held at the Tahoma National Cemetery.

July 11, 1935 - October 5, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
