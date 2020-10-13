1/1
Alfred Marti
1936 - 2020
Alfred "Rusty" Paulus Marti, Jr., age 84, died peacefully at his home at Warm Beach on October 7, 2020. Rusty was born January 5th, 1936 to Alfred and Anne (Harn) Marti in Seattle. He was raised in Rainer Valley, attended St. Edward's Parish School, and was a 1954 graduate of O'Dea High School. He served honorably in the US Army from 1958 to 1961, reaching the rank of SPC-5 and serving primarily at Kagnew Station in Asmara, Eritrea (formerly Ethiopia). He married the former Rebecca (Becky) Bingell at St. John the Evangelist parish in Seattle on October 19th, 1968. They made their home in Warm Beach where they raised two sons, Christopher and Joseph. After working 27 years for Bayliner Boats, he retired to Warm Beach to lead a quiet life. Rusty was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Anne Marti, his parents, and granddaughter Lillian Rebecca Marti. He is survived by his wife, Becky, sons Christopher and Joseph, brother Rev. Thomas Marti, M.M., sister Anne, and five granddaughters. He was a good and gentle man; honest, trustworthy, and loyal. Arrangements made through Gilbertson Funeral Home. A private family funeral will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with burial to follow at Anderson Cemetery. Please pray for the repose of his soul and for the comfort of his family. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him January 5, 1936 - October 7, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
