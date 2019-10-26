(Skippy) July 21, 1938 - October 9, 2019 A graduate of Immaculate Conception and Everett High School, Alice loved Everett history and current events. Daily she enjoyed reading and cutting articles from The Herald, but dancing was her true joy! From dancing at USO events as a young woman, to many Sausage Fests and Music in the Parks. She enjoyed outings to the Senior Center, was active in the Ladies Auxiliary, Eagles, and sang in her I.C. Parish choir. Alice loved her country, serving in the Navy and worked with the USO. Special thanks to her caregivers at Snohomish Health and Rehabilitation this past year. A memorial mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church (2501 Hoyt, Everett, WA 98201) Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., reception following. In memory of Alice, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception School.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 26, 2019