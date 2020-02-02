Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Broughton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Alice Faye (Sims) Broughton Dec. 17, 1944 - Jan. 24, 2020 In loving memory of Alice Faye (Sims) Broughton who passed away on January 24, 2020. Alice was an organ donor and gave the gift of sight through Sightlife. Alice is survived by her loving husband, Ron, of 54 years; brother-in-law, Wally Broughton, his wife, Toni; nieces, nephews, and great nieces, Thor, Felicia, Zoe, Adam, Chelsea and Keith; extended family and many cousins in Tennessee. Alice was born on December 17, 1944, to the late Leroy and Dorthy Sims, in Clinton, TN, where she grew up and attended college at University of Tennessee in Memphis. Ron and Alice met on a blind date in Memphis, TN in December of 1962 while Ron was in the military. They married on April 11, 1965 and moved to Sultan WA in 1966. Alice worked as a dental hygienist in Monroe, WA for 42 years. Alice was an avid Tennessee Titans and Seahawks fan, and she and Ron watched 53 Super Bowls together. For many years, Alice traveled on her own 750 Honda motorcycle with Ron, family, and friends. Alice loved celebrating holidays, birthdays, and special occasions with family and extended family in the Sultan area. Alice looked forward to and loved traveling with Ron to Tennessee many times a year to see her cousins, their friends, and spending precious time at their beach home in Westport with their many special friends and neighbors. Alice's hobbies were visiting wineries with Ron, playing Keno, and volunteering at the Food Bank in Westport, WA. Alice's Celebration of Life will be held February 22, 2020 at 603 7th Street in Sultan, WA from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



In Loving Memory Alice Faye (Sims) Broughton Dec. 17, 1944 - Jan. 24, 2020 In loving memory of Alice Faye (Sims) Broughton who passed away on January 24, 2020. Alice was an organ donor and gave the gift of sight through Sightlife. Alice is survived by her loving husband, Ron, of 54 years; brother-in-law, Wally Broughton, his wife, Toni; nieces, nephews, and great nieces, Thor, Felicia, Zoe, Adam, Chelsea and Keith; extended family and many cousins in Tennessee. Alice was born on December 17, 1944, to the late Leroy and Dorthy Sims, in Clinton, TN, where she grew up and attended college at University of Tennessee in Memphis. Ron and Alice met on a blind date in Memphis, TN in December of 1962 while Ron was in the military. They married on April 11, 1965 and moved to Sultan WA in 1966. Alice worked as a dental hygienist in Monroe, WA for 42 years. Alice was an avid Tennessee Titans and Seahawks fan, and she and Ron watched 53 Super Bowls together. For many years, Alice traveled on her own 750 Honda motorcycle with Ron, family, and friends. Alice loved celebrating holidays, birthdays, and special occasions with family and extended family in the Sultan area. Alice looked forward to and loved traveling with Ron to Tennessee many times a year to see her cousins, their friends, and spending precious time at their beach home in Westport with their many special friends and neighbors. Alice's hobbies were visiting wineries with Ron, playing Keno, and volunteering at the Food Bank in Westport, WA. Alice's Celebration of Life will be held February 22, 2020 at 603 7th Street in Sultan, WA from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close