October 29, 1933 - March 29, 2020 Alice Maxine (Elvrum) (Manthei) Daiger passed away peacefully early March 29, 2020 in Lynnwood, WA. She was born in Devils Lake, ND on October 29, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Ethel Elvrum; husband, Wally Manthei; husband, Chuck Daiger); and grandson, Troy Daiger. Alice is survived by brother, Phillip Elvrum (Georgia d. 2014) of Lynnwood; sister, Joan Bedlington of Bothell, WA; brother, Howard Elvrum (Sherri), Oakridge, OR; brother, Donald Elvrum (Darla) of Apple Valley, MN; and sister, Ethel Siemens (Jack) of Harlem, MT. She is also survived by husband Chuck Daiger's children, Chuck Daiger, Jr. (Sandra), Scott (Laurie) Daiger, Sue (Daiger) Schell (Gary), Sally Schiller (Tom) and Meg Hill; more than 50 grandkids, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a few great-great nieces and nephews. Alice was very well loved. After attending Minot State Teacher College, Alice taught for two years in Watford City, ND. She moved to Minneapolis, where she began a long career in the banking and accounting field. While there, she met Wally Manthei. They farmed in Donaldson, MN until his death. She then moved to the Seattle area. Alice married Chuck Daiger in 1990, and they lived in Lynnwood. She was active in her church and was an avid reader. She found joy spending time with her huge, extended family. Alice's wonderful sense of humor, great laugh, and kindness will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was a very loving, funny lady with a smile on her face and a pat on the back or a kind word for everyone who crossed her path. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



