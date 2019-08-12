Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Louise Henry Sept. 3, 1963 - August 8, 2019 Alice was born in Everett, WA, to John and Barbara Henry. Alice was the oldest daughter of six siblings. Alice was raised in Tulalip, WA, a fisherman's daughter. She also loved riding her horse as a young girl. Alice also resided in Upper Skagit for a period of her life. Alice was a great daughter and sister dedicated to taking care of her family from a young age, which came to the decision of dropping out of school to work for Burger Mill to take care of her mom and little sisters. That didn't stop her education - she continued her schooling, getting her GED and numerous certifications which later lead to her working for Upper Skagit as a Domestic Violence Advocate and Nurse's Aide in an adult family living facility. Alice worked in Sauk-Suiattle for Northwest Intertribal. She also worked as a firefighter for the Upper Skagit County Forestry. She loved her job at Tulalip Nike Outlet and was dedicated to working as an office automation clerk, accounting technician, and reality specialty at the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Alice was a humble servant of God who loved praying and studying the word of God. Alice was a dedicated member of the Tulalip Worship Center and loved watching and listening to Jimmy Swaggart. Alice is preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Henry; sister, Louise; brothers, Adrian and Randy; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her sisters, Kerri Henry and JLee Henry. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. An evening service will be 6pm that same evening at the Tulalip Tribal Gym. Funeral service will be August 14, 2019 at 10am at the Tulalip Tribal Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

