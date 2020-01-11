Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Penrod. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice (Leverett) Hollenbeck Penrod April 9,1935 - December 22, 2019 It is with a sad heart we announce that Alice, age 84, passed away surrounded by her family in Everett, WA. Alice was predeceased by her mother and father, Vallie and Jim Leverett; her brothers, Bob and Jack Leverett; and her husbands, George Hollenbeck Sr and Wilbur Penrod. Alice is survived by her sisters, June Leverett and Julie Howell; her children, Steve Hollenbeck (Debbie), Sandy Bailey, George Hollenbeck Jr (Lisa) and Sue Scheid (Bob); 16 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family she loved spending time with. Alice was born in French Camp, CA. She graduated from Sedro Woolley High School in 1953. Alice lived in Snohomish County and raised her children, while involved in all types of community activities. She retired from the Boeing Co. Alice's family came first in her life. She loved to travel and explored many countries, states, and her beloved Hawaii with family. Come to say Aloha to Alice on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery at 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA. Visitation at 11:00 a.m., Services at 12:00 Noon. Burial and reception to follow.





