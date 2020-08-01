1/
ALICIA A. MALLORY
The moment you died our hearts were torn in two one side filled with heartache the other died with you. We often lie awake at night when all the world's asleep and take a walk down memory lane with memories that we keep. Remembering you is easy we do it everyday but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly in our hearts and there you will remain until our life on earth does end and we meet again. Do something kind for a stranger and smile. 
We love and miss you Steve, Katie, Shauna, Alicia Rena, Rocky and Gwenny

ALICIA A. MALLORY IN LOVING MEMORY

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
