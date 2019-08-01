Alicia A. Mallory I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. I think of you in silence I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part, God has you in his keeping I have you in my heart. In her short time with us, she taught us to be kind to a stranger, do something special for a friend, greet everyone with a smile, relax, don't stress, it will all work out. Forgive and forget, make new friends and keep the old, tell everyone you know how much you appreciate and care about them. We are only on this earth for a short time, remember to do something special for someone today or give a loved one an extra hug. We love and miss you, Your family, Steve, Katie, Shauna, Alicia Rena, Rocky, Gwenny, Ron and Diana. Theresa Mathers and Kyrsten Howard Mathers Keeping you in our thoughts, The Mallorys
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 1, 2019