Send Flowers Obituary

Alicia A. Mallory I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. I think of you in silence I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part, God has you in his keeping I have you in my heart. In her short time with us, she taught us to be kind to a stranger, do something special for a friend, greet everyone with a smile, relax, don't stress, it will all work out. Forgive and forget, make new friends and keep the old, tell everyone you know how much you appreciate and care about them. We are only on this earth for a short time, remember to do something special for someone today or give a loved one an extra hug. We love and miss you, Your family, Steve, Katie, Shauna, Alicia Rena, Rocky, Gwenny, Ron and Diana. Theresa Mathers and Kyrsten Howard Mathers Keeping you in our thoughts, The Mallorys

Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close