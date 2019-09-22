Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alix Kay O'Donnell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 20, 1942 - Sept. 17, 2019 Alix Kay (Brown) O'Donnell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia on September 17, 2019. She was born in Seattle, WA on June 20, 1942 to Jewel Brown and Lois Thomas Wright Brown. She earned a degree in nursing and was an RN and CCRN at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle for 28 years before retiring in 2001. Mike and Alix purchased their first home and raised their family in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They were married 62 years. Spending time with family and friends has been near and dear to Alix. She was always there to support her kids and grandkids in anything they were doing; cheering from the sidelines, sewing costumes, lending a listening ear or offering welcomed advice - she was there. Alix enjoyed playing games with her grandkids and they all remember the special treat of watching TV in bed with her consuming a container of Kahuna cheese, pepperoni sticks and crackers. Alix never shied away from trying a new recipe and was an excellent cook. We looked forward to dinners at Mom and Dad's. She could often be found on their deck tending to her many flower pots. She liked to sew and was quite good at it. Mike and Alix visited all 50 states and traveled the world cruising. Sunrise View Retirement and Assisted Living was Alix's home over the last year and half and her family is forever grateful for the wonderful care she received by an amazing team. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jewel and Lois; and sisters, Mary Lou and JoAnn. She is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Paige (Carl) Jensen, Shawn (Tina) O'Donnell, and Carreen (Brent) Radcliff; sister, Donna Miltenberger; grandchildren, Kristen (Jake), Bradly (Holly), Robert (Felecia), Shawn Jr. (Molly), Sophia (Joel), Kendall and Madison; great grandkids, Jakob, Leah, JJ and Jensen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mukilteo Presbyterian Church, 4514 84th St SW, Mukilteo, WA 98275



